Reports: F1 legend Michael Schumacher spotted in villa on Spanish island

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher suffered a serious head injury in a skiing accident from 2013, and after being in care for a good few years, reports suggest he is doing much better.

The German was reportedly in a coma due to the injury, but details have been sketchy on any real Schumacher progress due to the family being hardly outspoken about his condition.

However, a report from German outlet Bunte suggests that the German has been flown via helicopter to the island of Majorca in Spain to spend time with his family on an expensive villa.

The Port d’Andratx is a popular destination for holidays, and the Villa Yasmin, which is where Schumacher currently is, was previously owned by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

The £26million property was purchased by the Schumacher family last year, according to The Sun, and is where his brother Ralf occasionally visits as well.

While we do not know exactly how well the multi-time F1 champion is doing health wise, we do know that a number of ‘carers’ are present to take good care of Schumi during his stay in the Mediterranean.

