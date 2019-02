Sebastian Vettel was among the drivers who set out to take his Ferrari for a spin during Formula One testing in Barcelona, but it didn’t end too well for the German.

Vettel crashed out on turn 3 which seemed to take everyone by surprise, considering nobody quite understood what had happened.

All seemed to be going well up until that point, but the German found it difficult to control his Ferrari, and struck the barriers with force after skating off track.

With the help of track stewards, the former World Champion was able to escape the scene, and it was later reported that Vettel was fine after the crash, which seemed to be caused due to a “mechanical problem”.

Now, footage has emerged of how it all went down for Vettel.