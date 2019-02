Sebastian Vettel crashed in Formula One testing on Tuesday, yet Ferrari assured fans their star driver was fine.

Ferrari have confirmed that Sebastian Vettel is fit and well after a crash in Barcelona brought Formula One testing to a halt for 40 minutes.

Vettel went into the barriers at Turn 3 after 40 laps at the Circuit de Catalunya on Tuesday, with Ferrari acknowledging that the incident was caused by a mechanical problem.

But while the car was checked in the garage, the team assured fans that Vettel was fine with a short post on Twitter.

It was reported that the German underwent precautionary medical checks following the crash.