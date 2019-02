Fernando Alonso may have called it quits on his glittering Formula One career at the end of last season, but that hasn’t stopped him from being active with McLaren even now.

The team have now confirmed that the Spaniard is very much an active part of the system, and will even be testing their car at points in the 2019 season.

Autosport are reporting that Alonso will return in an ambassador role for McLaren, and will also advise the team and support them through the years to come.

Meanwhile, McLaren have confirmed that the double-world champion will drive at “selected tests to support the development of MCL34 and MCL35 for 2020.”

It is a major commitment by Alonso nonetheless, who made his intention to support the team fully very clear.

Fernando Alonso can’t quite stay away from Formula One as testing is under way

“I said before I stopped racing in Formula 1 last year that I see myself with McLaren for a long time to come, so I am delighted at this new role and the ability to stay closely involved with the team I feel is my spiritual home,”Alonso had said.

“We have the Indianapolis 500 in May of course, which I am looking forward to immensely, but this is just the beginning of many things we can do together.

“I am particularly passionate about nurturing young talent, whether that’s with my own team or helping the new generation of Formula 1 drivers at McLaren unlock their true potential.”

It remains to be seen how McLaren will cope without Alonso being a full-time member of their driver line-up.