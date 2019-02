Russian driver Sergey Sirotkin toiled with Williams last year and will now back up Renault stars Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg.

Sergey Sirotkin will return to Renault as a reserve driver in 2019 after an unsuccessful season with Williams last year.

The Russian previously had the role as the third driver at Renault before leaving in 2017, taking the opportunity to race in Formula One with Williams.

Yet Sirotkin earned just one point in a miserable campaign for the team.

He is now back at Renault, behind Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg in the pecking order, while also driving in the World Endurance Championship with SMP Racing.

Behold our full driver line-up for the 2019 @F1 season! Nico & Daniel will be joined by @sirotkin_sergey as Third & Reserve Driver, with @JaitkenRacer as Test Driver. The quartet will be complemented by Development Driver @gyzhou_33. https://t.co/QxReTyBJRl#RSspirit pic.twitter.com/HV2GMs5Ekx — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) February 27, 2019

“I am very pleased to re-join my friends at Renault F1 Team and return to Formula 1,” Sirotkin said.

“I spent the whole of 2017 in their factory and in the garage. It will be interesting to learn how far Renault has advanced in the development of the car over the past year.”