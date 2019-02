McLaren will keep Fernando Alonso involved in Formula One this year, with the Spaniard named as the team’s ambassador.

Alonso is unlikely to feature competitively full time in F1 again after confirming he would not race in 2019 to focus on other pursuits, including taking part in the Indy 500 for McLaren this year as he chases motorsport’s Triple Crown.

Fernando Alonso can’t quite stay away from Formula One as testing is under way

But his involvement with the F1 team will continue with the Spaniard becoming an ambassador, which will see him advise drivers and conduct some tests.

“Becoming a McLaren ambassador is a true honour,” he told McLaren’s official website. “It is a special team and, despite the challenges we have endured recently, it remains so.

A familiar face – and double #F1 world champion – dropped by in Barcelona today Always great to see you, @alo_oficial #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/jqf2qHOema — Formula 1 (@F1) February 26, 2019

“I said before I stopped racing in Formula One last year that I see myself with McLaren for a long time to come, so I am delighted at this new role and the ability to stay closely involved with the team I feel is my spiritual home.

“We have the Indy 500 in May, of course, which I am looking forward to immensely, but this is just the beginning of many things we can do together.

“I am particularly passionate about nurturing young talent, whether that’s with my own team or helping the new generation of Formula One drivers at McLaren unlock their true potential.

“This is important to both the team and myself, so will be an especially rewarding part of my role.”