Mick Schumacher in contention for F1 test in Bahrain

Mick Schumacher could get his first action in a Formula One car next month after Alfa Romeo confirmed the F2 driver was one of their candidates for testing.
In January, Schumacher – the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael – joined the Ferrari Driver Academy, increasing the speculation he would soon follow in his father’s footsteps.
Schumacher Jr has impressed in his fledgling career, winning the 2018 Formula 3 European crown to seal his progression to F2 with Prema Racing.
Such has been the impression the 19-year-old has made, Alfa Romeo – who are powered by Ferrari engines – are considering putting him in their C38 at one of the young-driver tests.
Teams must run young drivers during two of the four days of in-season testing in Bahrain and Spain, and Schumacher is a prime candidate.
#NeuesProfilbild pic.twitter.com/KzpQ9F6ZEu
— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) February 25, 2019
“But we have not made a decision yet. There are several names on the list. We will continue to evaluate the options available and discuss with Ferrari.
“[But] the choice is quite limited. To find someone who gives good feedback but hasn’t done more than two races is tricky.”
Alfa Romeo – formally Sauber – have given the chance to young Ferrari drivers over the past two years. Charles Leclerc impressed so much in 2018 he earned a move to Ferrari, while Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a seat for the coming season.