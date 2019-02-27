Mick Schumacher in contention for F1 test in Bahrain

Alfa Romeo have confirmed Mick Schumacher is one of the rookies they are considering to be part of their in-season testing in Bahrain.

In January, Schumacher – the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael – joined the Ferrari Driver Academy, increasing the speculation he would soon follow in his father’s footsteps.

Schumacher Jr has impressed in his fledgling career, winning the 2018 Formula 3 European crown to seal his progression to F2 with Prema Racing.

Such has been the impression the 19-year-old has made, Alfa Romeo – who are powered by Ferrari engines – are considering putting him in their C38 at one of the young-driver tests.

Teams must run young drivers during two of the four days of in-season testing in Bahrain and Spain, and Schumacher is a prime candidate.

“There is a shortlist and Mick is part of the shortlist because he is one of the guys in F2 who fits the criteria to be eligible for the rookie test,” Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur told Formula1.com.

“But we have not made a decision yet. There are several names on the list. We will continue to evaluate the options available and discuss with Ferrari.

“[But] the choice is quite limited. To find someone who gives good feedback but hasn’t done more than two races is tricky.”

Alfa Romeo – formally Sauber – have given the chance to young Ferrari drivers over the past two years. Charles Leclerc impressed so much in 2018 he earned a move to Ferrari, while Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a seat for the coming season.