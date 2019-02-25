Bottas: I haven’t achieved anything in F1

After not winning a race in 2018, Valtteri Bottas delivered a damning assessment of his own career so far.

Valtteri Bottas does not believe he has achieved anything in his six seasons in Formula One.

Mercedes driver Bottas again played second fiddle to team-mate and world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2018.

However, whereas in 2017 he claimed three race victories, he failed to reach the top step of the podium at any point last year.

Bottas was denied victories in Baku and Sochi by a puncture and team orders respectively, but the Finn is seeking more from himself, rather than a change in fortune, to reach his goals.

“Well, first of all I feel I still haven’t achieved anything in Formula One – so for myself I still have a lot to achieve,” Bottas said.

“I do want to meet my targets, so, yes, I still have a lot to do in Formula One.

“I feel like I have nothing to prove for anybody else, except me.

“The team knows exactly what I’m capable of doing, but it’s going to be up to me, and us as a team, to work hard to be able to perform on my best level all the time.

“And I know exactly what I can do if I can perform at my very best.

“It was a disappointing season and nearly made me angry to myself that it’s been six years in Formula One and I’ve not achieved my target yet.

“I do have time. But I’m starting to realise you definitely only have one career.

“I don’t want to be in a situation again that I feel like that, that I start to question myself, if I could have done something better.

“I just want to make sure this year I do everything I can to achieve those targets. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to achieve those. Mentally prepared to put it all in.

“It all comes down to details and that is for me to try to be the best me I can. I can’t change certain things, how I drive, but I know what I can do if I perform on my best level.

“I’ve been able to match or beat Lewis in race pace and qualifying, I know I can do it, and now it’s just hard work to be there more consistently.”