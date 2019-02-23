Three McLaren personnel were released following treatment in Barcelona after a fire at the British team’s garage on Friday.

McLaren have confirmed three team members required treatment following a fire in their garage during a private filming day in Barcelona.

The Formula One team were at the Circuit de Catalunya – the venue for pre-season testing ahead of the 2019 campaign – when a fire broke out during Friday’s activities.

Three people were taken to the on-track medical centre following the incident, though the trio were all released shortly after.

“There was a small fire in the garage during the team’s private filming day,” a statement released by McLaren on Twitter said.

“The fire was quickly extinguished by the team and circuit emergency services attended immediately.

“Three team members were treated at the medical centre and were released shortly after.”

McLaren are scheduled to resume testing next Tuesday ahead of the opening Grand Prix, which takes place in Australia on March 17.