F1: Ferrari release their new car for the 2019 season

Ferrari have launched their new car for the upcoming 2019 season of Formula One, and will hope that it can bring them back to the pinnacle of the sport.

The ‘Ferrar SF90’ was launched along with a fairly new look Ferrari team for this season, with Sebastian Vettel now being joined by young Charles Leclerc as a teammate.

There is also a change in management, as new Team Principal Mattia Binotto takes the reigns from Maurizio Arrivabene at the Prancing Horse.

There is genuine hope in the Ferrari camp that this might be their year, and the car certainly looks impressive enough to prove that to be true.

And Sebastian Vettel looked visibly excited while discussing the car he will now drive as the 2019 season inches ever closer.

“We’re all excited,” Vettel said.

“You start to see the car, little bits of it at the end of last year and then you see it come together but today is the first time you see it. I’m very excited – it’s incredible to see when everything gets together. Now I’m excited, I can’t wait to get in.”

Team Principal Binotto had some words of encouragement as well.

“This car is a development of last year’s car, it’s not a revolution. We’ve tried to push the bar, try to be some extreme as we could.”

“Some changes like the front wing for the regulations. If you look at the details, we’ve tried to push hard, be innovative. If you look at the bodywork at the back, it’s very slim. It’s thanks to the entire job we’ve done. A lot of effort has been done. We like it.”