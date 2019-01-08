Binotto replaces Arrivabene as Ferrari boss

Maurizio Arrivabene has been relieved of his duties at Ferrari and Mattia Binotto is promoted to the role of team principal.

Mattia Binotto has taken over as Ferrari team principal after Maurizio Arrivabene’s departure was confirmed on Monday.

Arrivabene has been relieved of his duties after four years in the role after he held “lengthy discussions” with Scuderia bosses.

Ferrari have failed to win the Formula One constructors’ title for 11 years, missing out again in 2018 as Mercedes continued their dominance of the sport.

Binotto switches from the position of chief technical officer of the Italian constructor to succeed Arrivabene.

A Ferrari statement said: “After four years of untiring commitment and dedication, Maurizio Arrivabene is leaving the team.

“The decision was taken together with the company’s top management after lengthy discussions related to Maurizio’s long-term personal interests as well as those of the team itself.

“Ferrari would like to thank Maurizio for his valuable contribution to the team’s increasing competitiveness over the past few years, and wish him the best for his future endeavours.

“With immediate effect, Mattia Binotto will take over as Scuderia Ferrari’s Team Principal. All technical areas will continue to report directly to Mattia.”