F1: Fernando Alonso could make imminent return to McLaren in 2019

Fernando Alonso may be set for a return to Formula One just days after announcing his retirement from the premier motorsports competition.

Reports suggest that the Spaniard may be brought in as a mentor for new drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, both of whom will be joining McLaren from other teams.

It is also being reported by several sources that Alonso may be willing to return for testing the car and providing some much needed input using his vast experience.

The double-World Champion left F1 earlier this year after revealing his desire to compete in endurance races and return to Indianapolis 500, leaving a huge void in the F1 ranks.

Alonso may have struggled to reach the dizzying heights he managed in the early part of his career, but he remains loyal and committed to McLaren and has pledged his allegiance to the team, prompting McLaren boss Zak Brown to be hopeful of a return.

“I would be very surprised if next season you didn’t see Fernando at some Formula One races in and around McLaren, offering his expertise, and that could include him testing the car,” Brown mentioned.

The final decision still rests with Alonso of course, but he will be happy to know that fans and the team alike are aching for a glorious return.