Multi-time F1 Champion Michael Schumacher making significant progress, no longer bed-ridden

In what can be considered some calming news for Formula One fans, Michael Schumacher has reportedly made significant progress in his fight for life after being placed in a medically-induced coma for a few years.

The German is ‘no longer bed-ridden’ as per Sportsmail, and is doing much better than he was not very long ago.

It is a major step towards recovery for the multi-time F1 Champion who suffered a serious head injury in a skiing accident back in 2013 while on vacation with his son Mick Schumacher.

The injury was caused after Schumacher lost control and hit his head on a rock, causing his helmet to split open. The multiple head injuries caused blood clots which were not entirely removed by doctors because of the extent of the injury.

His medically-induced coma has rendered the former Ferrari driver basically lifeless in a sense, and his family have time and again asked to be left alone and deal with the recovery privately. Now, however, some positive details do appear to be coming out gradually.

Whether Schumacher will ever be the same again is a question left unanswered, but there is reason to be positive about the latest developments.