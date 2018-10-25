F1 Raceweek: Hamilton set to bring up seventh heaven for Mercedes – Mexican GP in numbers

With Lewis Hamilton five points away from a fifth world title, we look at some of the key numbers surrounding the Mexican Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton heads to the Mexican Grand Prix hoping to seal the Formula One title at the race for the second successive year.

A ninth-place finish at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez saw Hamilton claim a fourth drivers’ championship in 2017.

He needs to go two places better this time around to end Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel’s bid to usurp him as world champion.

With Hamilton on the brink of joining Juan Manuel Fangio on five world titles, we look at some of the key statistics heading into the race weekend.

– If Hamilton wins the title in Mexico it would be the first country where the Brit has secured the trophy more than once (also 2017). It would also be the first time the championship has been decided at the same venue in back to back seasons since Fernando Alonso in Brazil 2005 & 2006.

4 – The F1 title has been decided in Mexico four times with the victor on three of those occasions being British, John Surtees in 1964, Graham Hill in 1968 & Hamilton 2017.

18 – No GP in F1 history has been held more often without ever seeing rain than the Mexico GP (18 times).

0 – No driver has ever won back-to-back races in Mexico (Max Verstappen, Red Bull, won last year).

Hola Mexico City! It’s great to be back… #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/iSCJ1tfCs7 — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 24, 2018

– If Hamilton wins the title it will be a seventh Drivers title for Mercedes; equalling Williams’ tally, only Ferrari (15) and McLaren (12) have more.

99 – Mercedes are one away from 100 pole positions, a milestone only reached by Ferrari (219), McLaren (155), Williams (128) and Lotus (107) so far.

17 – Only Michael Schumacher has won more races across the American continent (17) than Hamilton (14).