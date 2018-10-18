Thai-British prospect Alexander Albon is the future of Formula One

As the Formula One calendar for 2018 heads to a close, a familiar pattern is developing at the top of the sport. Mercedes appear to be miles ahead of the competition in terms of racing speed, team strategies and indeed in its quality of drivers. While Ferrari would argue that they have had the faster cars at times this season, the Italian giants haven’t stepped up to the plate when needed the most.

Nonetheless, 2019 promises big things to the world of racing with a variety of new changes. The biggest alteration seems to be in the driver category, with plenty of chopping and changing in the offing. Fernando Alonso bids farewell to the sport that gave him practically everything, while fellow veteran Kimi Raikkonen begins a new chapter at an old friend in Sauber.

Kimi Raikkonen 🎂 scored his 1st #F1 points with… M̸c̸L̸a̸r̸e̸n̸ … F̸e̸r̸r̸a̸r̸i̸ … Sauber, on his GP debut! pic.twitter.com/TFuMMxwlYb — Zdravko (@zdravkost) October 17, 2018

It’s time for the youngsters to shine in F1, with Charles Leclerc securing a drive with Ferrari next term, and the likes of Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz also being promoted to newer teams. All this activity in the driver market has somehow left a void in the ranks of Red Bull’s sister team Toro-Rosso, and it seems as if another able youngster could be set to make his F1 debut.

Thai-British driver Alexander Albon looks like the best bet for a drive with Toro-Rosso next season – multiple sources are reporting, and the move will make all sorts of history. Albon will be the first Thai driver in F1 since Prince Birabongse back in 1950-54 who drove for Maserati and secured just 8 points as a career total. Though Albon was born in London, his Thai roots put him in illustrious company, and put the weight of an entire nation behind him.

But history has shown us that the 22-year-old is a natural when it comes to handling pressure. Albon won several Karting Championships between 2006 and 2010, and continued his success in the GP3 Championships with ART Racing, where he partnered Charles Leclerc and finished second, just behind his then teammate and soon to be Ferrari driver.

Albon is currently competing in his second season in Formula 2 after winning four races with his new employers DAMS, and is on course for a strong finish by the end of this campaign. Regardless of the outcome, the Thai-British has already popped up on the radar of F1’s big boys who are looking to cash in on his brilliance before their rivals do so.

BREAKING: @alex_albon signs for @ToroRosso alongside @kvyatofficial for 2019, leaving @NISMO with an empty seat.@BrendonHartley‘s performances were not to the level of quality and consistency that @ToroRosso has expected to come and therefore loses his seat.#F1 #Albon #F12019 — Analysis of F1 (@AnalysisofF1) October 17, 2018

Gone are the days when Red Bull could totally depend on their sensational youth driver development policy that gave us the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, and would now have to fill the void left by Pierre Gasly at Toro-Rosso. The Frenchman has been upgraded to Red Bull after Ricciardo’s move to Renault, and with Brendon Hartley largely misfiring this campaign, the stage could be set for young Albon to shine.

Red Bull’s junior driver Dan Ticktum is the unfortunate party in all this, and might have to wait for his day in the sun, but it’s only onwards and upwards for Alex Albon, who has all of Asia rooting for his success in F1.