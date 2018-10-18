F1 Raceweek: Happy hunting ground for title-chasing Hamilton – US GP in numbers

Lewis Hamilton can secure a fifth F1 title in the United States. We pick out the best statistics ahead of the race.

The United States Grand Prix could be Lewis Hamilton’s favourite race in Formula One for more than one reason this weekend.

Hamilton will clinch the F1 title in Austin if he triumphs and Sebastian Vettel fails to finish second on Sunday, and there are unlikely to be many places he would prefer to have a shot at closing out the championship.

Vettel can keep the title race alive by halting an abysmal run for Ferrari, while Daniel Ricciardo will be eager to avoid setting a personal record for successive races without a podium for Red Bull.

With the help of Opta, we bring you some of the best stats ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Austin bound! @COTA holds some very special memories for us, but which is your favourite? 🤔 Let us know #USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/cBgsLG9oJP — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 16, 2018

– No F1 driver has more victories in the USA than Hamilton (six), and one more would make it his most successful race.

2 – The United States has had more F1 drivers than any other nation (152) but only two of them have raced in the last 25 years (Scott Speed and Alexander Rossi).

7 – If Hamilton wins the title this year, a Mercedes driver will have claimed the championship for a seventh time, matching Williams’ record. Only drivers for Ferrari (15) and McLaren (12) have topped the standings more often in the history of the sport.

4 – Ferrari have failed to win any of the last four races, their joint-worst run this season following a similarly barren run from China to Monaco.

12 – If Ricciardo is unable to reach the podium in Austin it will be the first time he has missed out on a top-three finish in 12 successive grands prix as a Red Bull driver.

Welcome to Miami The Bulls are in town #USGP pic.twitter.com/nyC1cqefBq — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 17, 2018

– Former world champions Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen are enduring their longest winless streaks in F1. The Spaniard has failed to triumph in any of his last 106 races while the Finn’s drought stands at 111. The longest gap between two victories in F1 history is 99 races (set by Riccardo Patrese between 1983-90).

8 – Max Verstappen is one podium away from his best campaign (currently on seven – level with 2016).