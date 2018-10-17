Toro Rosso look to sign Thai-British driver Alexander Albon

Toro Rosso appears to be closing in on FIA Formula E driver Alexander Albon as Daniil Kyvat’s new teammate in the 2019 season.

Currently with DAMS, the Thai-British star has been impressive in his campaign so far, winning four F2 races in 2018, three as a Feature Race and once in a Sprint Race. As of this writing, he is second in the driver standings.

F1 2019. Asientos por confirmar:

-Force India: Espera de anuncio Pérez – Stroll

-Toro Rosso: segundo piloto. Suenan: Hartley, Albion, Wehrlein

-Williams: segundo piloto. Suenan: Sirotkin, Kubica, Markelov, Mazepin

¿Apuestas? — Abraham F1 (@F1abr) October 12, 2018



Reports surfaced that Red Bull are trying to break a deal with Nissan for the release of the 22 year old and the verdict should be coming in the days to come.

At the moment, Nissan have made it clear that they are unhappy with Albon’s decision to end his contract, but whether that would be enough for the potential move to F1 to fall through remains to be seen.

Initially, Albon’s hoped move to F1 did not materialise, resulting in him signing with DAMS on a multi-year contract, but with Daniel Ricciardo moving to Renault resulting in Pierre Gasly being promoted to Red Bull Racing, a spot seemingly opened for Albon.