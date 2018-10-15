Ricciardo: Qualy losses to Max ‘pretty bleak’

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted his qualifying record against team-mate Max Verstappen has been “pretty bleak” this season.

Ricciardo has only out-qualified the Dutchman four times this season of which one was Monaco, where Verstappen didn’t take part after crashing, with another in Bahrain, where the Dutchman also crashed.

It doesn’t make for a good reading for Ricciardo, who is also losing out to his team-mate in the Drivers’ standings.

“It’s been pretty bleak,” he said.

“Maybe I made my own bed in Monaco, because I was like, ‘This has been awesome, and this happiness will carry me through the rest of the year’.

“So, if there is someone who’s controlling it all, maybe they took that literally for me!

“Last year I wasn’t that happy with my qualifying, I thought [at] the start of this year I started to improve some things, but I haven’t really got everything out of it.

“Or maybe Max is just getting a lot better, I don’t know! [But] I’m not done yet.”

Two-tenths down on Verstappen on average, Ricciardo said: “it’s not necessarily he was like bigger balls in that corner or whatever.”

“In hindsight I’d like to be more proactive on some things, more set-up.

“I feel like just a lot of the time we understand it, but then it’s too late.

“I guess we’re still learning, that’s the thing, but obviously he’s been getting more on top of than I have.”

