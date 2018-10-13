Hamilton backs ‘super weekend’ in F1 change up

Lewis Hamilton believes that Formula 1 should look into a “super weekend” to prevent the series from becoming too predictable.

F1 bosses have been looking at changing qualifying from three parts to four, and revising the points system.

Nothing has been done to change the schedule of a race weekend, though, and the four-time World Champion believes bigger ideas should be considered.

“I think one of the biggest changes that needs to be made is that at the moment it is the same four days, every weekend, for 21 weekends every single year pretty much,” Hamilton said.

“I think it needs to be dynamic. It needs to be different for certain circuits so you have a ‘super weekend’. There are some tracks where the race is so boring.

“I remember growing up watching [F1] and falling asleep after the start. I am sure there are people who fall asleep after the start and wake up when they set their alarms for the end.

“I used to do it when I was younger, and there were some tracks that kept you on the edge of your seat, like I imagine Baku this year.”

The World Championship leader also believes that despite the cars being thrilling to drive, sometimes it is not a great spectacle for the fans.

“I think it is more exciting this year, being in these cars is the best it has ever been,” the Brit added.

“But I am sure there are still dull races.

“So picking those ones out and saying, how can we make it different for that race?

“Whether it is reverse grid or whatever we end up doing, they should look into doing that.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories