Ferrari must ‘challenge the impossible’

Ferrari will have to “challenge the impossible” if they hope to beat Mercedes to this year’s World titles; that’s according to Maurizio Arrivabene.

A mistake-strewn Japanese Grand Prix from both the team and title hopeful Sebastian Vettel ended in disappointed as the German finished sixth on Sunday.

With his title rival Lewis Hamilton winning the race, Vettel is now 67 points off the pace in the race for the World title.

The mathematics says Hamilton can wrap it up at the next race in America, he just needs to outscore Vettel by eight points.

Ferrari are determined to halt his charge, at least for now.

“It’s easy to be pragmatic,” Arrivabene told Sky Sports.

“Saturday we had a problem that everyone knows about but as I said many times I was a bit disappointed but we win and we lose together.

“I have to say concerning the race, the teams and the drivers reacted very well.

“We have circumstances during the races that impede us to achieve the podium.

“I think at least the podium was in our hands and the car, even if it was damaged, both of the cars, it was going quite well.

“Now concerning the future races, I know the situation looks impossible but our job sometimes is to challenge the impossible and this is what we are going to do, we try to do for the future four races.”

