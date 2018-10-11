Red Bull said ‘no’ to MotoGP test for Max

Max Verstappen’s desire to ride a MotoGP bike on a race circuit has been quashed by Red Bull, who “absolutely said no” to a test.

Joining the Red Bull family when he was just 16 years old, Verstappen has reached several of life’s milestone while racing in Formula 1.

He was racing on grands prix tracks before he got his driver’s license for public roads and recently also passed his motorbike license.

But while he may be riding a customised Harley Davidson on the streets, he won’t be taking to a MotoGP bike for a test any time soon.

“I have asked the team if I can try a MotoGP bike,” he revealed to De Telegraaf.

“Red Bull is also a sponsor in MotoGP with Honda and KTM.

“I’d love to try one on a circuit, such as the Red Bull Ring.

“But no chance.

“They absolutely said no. It is not allowed, they think it’s too dangerous. So that’s it.”

