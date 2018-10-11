Briatore questions Vettel’s racing attitude

Flavio Briatore has questioned Sebastian Vettel’s attitude in this year’s title race, saying the Ferrari driver is too focused on race wins to look at the bigger picture.

With four races remaining in this season, Vettel is facing the very real prospect of losing the World title to Lewis Hamilton.

If the Brit wins the next race, the United States GP, and Vettel is third or lower, the trophy will return to Brackley for a fifth successive season.

Briatore says that’s because Vettel keeps going for the individual wins, when he should be focused on the championship.

“He will finish second, and it’s always a fine line between the winner and the first loser,” he told Bild newspaper.

“I think Sebastian made a lot of mistakes this year.

“You don’t have to win every race to be World Champion, you have to keep scoring.

“Vettel races for race wins, and that’s not how it works.”

The Italian explained his thoughts during the podcast with 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg.

He highlighted Vettel’s mistake at the Italian Grand Prix, when he hit Hamilton trying to defend his position, as a case study of the German’s incorrect mindset.

“You need to explain to him that the race is 53 laps, not one lap,” he said. “I remember we had the same experience with Fernando [Alonso].

“When you want to win the championship finishing third place is already bingo. It’s important to stay on the track.