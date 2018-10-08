Vettel: No intention of leaving Ferrari

Despite some mistakes over recent weeks, Sebastian Vettel has stated that he will not be leaving Ferrari.

The German was in the hunt for a fifth World title, but rival Lewis Hamilton has won five of the last six races to effectively seal the crown.

In the last few races, the Mercedes has come back to the fore, and is now the more dominant car over the Prancing Horse.

Despite that, and the team making strategy errors again and again, Vettel has said that he will not be leaving the team.

“I will not leave Ferrari,” Vettel told Auto Bild.

“I’m part of the team and I want that to be the case and nothing else.

“I think we have a lot of potential. Of course, the last races did not go well for us and we made it too easy for Mercedes.

“But even so the spirit within the team is good.”

Despite that team spirit, the German believes that the championship is all but mathematically over now.

Hamilton has a 67 point lead over Vettel, with just 100 on offer from the final four races in the USA, Mexico, Brazil and the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“Of course we know that it is difficult now,” he added.

“But what else do we have to lose?.

“We will give everything and there are still important things we can learn and understand about the car.”

