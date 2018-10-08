Valtteri Bottas: Unsung Mercedes hero who deserves all the credit in the world

With Lewis Hamilton the talk of the town nowadays, is Mercedes’ second driver unfairly ignored? While the Brit may be the hero the racing world needs, his teammate Valtteri Bottas is the one we truly deserve.

Another day, another victory for Mercedes. The Silver Arrows have simply been unstoppable throughout this entire Formula One season and continued their good work at Suzuka this weekend with a tactical masterclass during qualifying along with a similarly perfect drive in the final race today.

Lewis Hamilton led the race after taking the pole on Saturday and his teammate Valtteri Bottas did what he does better than perhaps any other driver at the moment- Ensure that Mercedes end up with maximum points. The Finn has proven his worth to the team by performing brilliantly again-and-again, doing what is asked of him, and most importantly, never questioning his team’s strategy.

Ferrari have been naive in this regard at certain stages of this campaign and have struggled to keep up with the mindfulness of Mercedes along with the sheer commitment that both their drivers have to the team. The scenario at Mercedes is simple – make sure Lewis wins at all costs and secure second place thereafter.

Mercedes have stuck to their guns, and have received the full backing of their drivers, who seem almost grateful for the clever tactics that Team Principal Toto Wolff has incorporated throughout this season. There is no way this could have been successful without the perpetual work of one man – Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton may have taken the headlines more often than not during the course of this campaign, but there is no doubt that the Brit would have failed in his efforts to build a 67-point gap over Sebastian Vettel without the help of his partner-in-crime, Bottas. The Finnish driver has been both quick and sensible in his driving. Moreover, he has impressed not just his team but also the legion of fans who criticized the decision to have a relative rookie replace a bona-fide Champion in Nico Rosberg.

Bottas was unlucky to miss out on a second successive win in Russia last weekend, but publicly and privately made sure that he had no ill will towards either Lewis Hamilton or his entire team. The swap at the top clearly made sense and Bottas was going to be a ‘team player’ about the entire thing.

Even when he isn’t leading the race, the 29-year-old has been astute in maintaining his partner’s lead in the race, by either slowing down the rest of the pack or even fighting it out with another driver for track position so that Hamilton can stay ahead. He did it in Italy, fending off Raikkonen at the front so that Lewis could get in some quick laps behind him, ultimately resulting in the Brit overtaking the Iceman and winning when Ferrari should have had the race in the bag.

Bottas did it again last weekend in Russia by leading the race before surrendering to his teammate and then blocking off the pack so that Hamilton could take the chequered flag. And finally, he was at it again during the latter stages of the Japanese Grand Prix after Hamilton expressed concern with his engine and needed his teammate to fend off the challenge of a raging Max Verstappen.

Big 👏👏👏 for @ValtteriBottas His first time up on the Suzuka podium was a special one – completing a 1-2 for the Team! A top weekend for our Fast Finn! #JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/yskCgxq81i — Mercedes-AMG F1 Fans (@MercedesAMGFan) October 7, 2018

Does Bottas, then, gets the plaudits he deserves? Probably not.

The papers promote Hamilton, as they perhaps should. But Mercedes, as a team, would be well aware that without the help and total cooperation of Bottas, they wouldn’t be where they are. As a pure racing fan, the events of last weekend should perhaps be condemned. But let’s face it, it made complete sense. And if Bottas himself understood the dynamics of the situation, we probably should too.

At the end of the day, there is just one thing to be said. Valtteri Bottas is truly one of F1’s unsung heroes at the moment. Let us hope he can secure a drive at the topmost level for years to come.