Hamilton downplays title talk after Suzuka win

Despite taking another giant leap toward the 2018 World title with a win in Japan, Lewis Hamilton insists he is still taking it “one step at a time.”

Hamilton put in a flawless display at the Suzuka circuit, claiming the practice hat-trick, pole position and, a day later, the race win.

Starting from pole, he led every single lap on his way to his sixth win in seven races.

The 25 points means the Mercedes driver holds a 67-point advantage over Sebastian Vettel and could wrap up the title next time out in Austin.

The Brit, though, is refusing to get ahead of himself.

“Honestly, I am really taking it one step at a time,” he said.

“Each week you have a positive weekend and then you go to another grand prix and you’re not sure how you’re going to fare, and how you’re going to perform.

“I think we have gone from strength to strength this year as a team and I really hope… Austin is generally a good track for us and I can’t wait to unleash this beast there.”

As for his Japanese Grand Prix weekend, it was a near perfect outing for Hamilton who only missed out on the day’s triple when Vettel set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap.

“I loved it,” Haimlton said. “I have to be very very happy.

“The whole weekend has been incredibly strong from the team. It is a great 1-2 for Mercedes and a true showing of the real strength in depth that we have as a team.

“This track is the best track in the world. I don’t know why they don’t make tracks like this anymore but every second of the run, it was just great fun. I was able to look after my tyres just the way I wanted and maintain the pace.

“It is really weird, you know, because obviously I have been racing a long long time, but the happiness is as high as always, so it is a great feeling.”

His day, though, wasn’t completely stress-free as he twice mentioned engine issues to his Mercedes pit wall during the grand prix.

Explaining what went on, he said: “I asked the team and they said it was okay.

“Really these guys you see here at the track, and the guys back at the factory, they work so hard to create this beast and I am just so proud and grateful that I have the chance to do what I do in it. I have been racing a long long time now but that feels like the first.”

