Revised grid positions ahead of Japanese GP

Marcus Ericsson required a new Energy Store and gearbox in his Sauber ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix following his qualifying crash.

The Swede brought out the red flags in Q1 on Saturday when he crashed heavily at the Esses, damaging the front and rear of his C37.

As such he finished qualifying slowest of all.

Overnight Sauber opted to fit his car with a new Energy Store and gearbox as the subsequent penalty means nothing.

“It’s super disappointing,” Ericsson said after his crash.

“The short runs were good but the long runs were even better, the car felt great on the long run and I was really really strong.

“It’s very, very frustrating not to get a decent place to show that.

“I will still try and do the best race I can but around here I think we’ll see very few overtakes.

“We’ll try and do something with strategy but when it’s one stop it’s difficult as well. So we’ll see.”

He is one of two drivers penalised, the other being Esteban Ocon.

The Force India driver will start the race P11 on the grid after being hit with a three-place penalty for failing to slow sufficiently for red flags during practice.

Lewis Hamilton will start from the front of the grid as he seeks another win to take him closer to a fifth driver’s championship.

The revised grid

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:27.760

2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.299s

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1.297s

4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1.761s

5 Romain Grosjean Haas 2.001s

6 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 2.263s

7 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 2.333s

8 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 4.432s

9 Sergio Perez Force India 9.469s

10 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1:29.864

11 Esteban Ocon Force India 2.366s *

12 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:30.226

13 Carlos Sainz Renault 1:30.490

14 Lance Stroll Williams 1:30.714

15 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull no times

16 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:30.361

17 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1:30.372

18 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:20.573

19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:31.041

20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:31.213 **

* not slowing sufficiently for red flags

** engine component and gearbox penalties

