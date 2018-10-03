Everything you need to know about the Japanese Grand Prix

The Formula 1 roadshow heads to Japan and Suzuka for the last leg of its Asia tour before heading Stateside.

Venue: Japan

Weather Forecast:

The forecast predicts cloudy, wet weather on both Friday and Saturday with a high of 26 degrees. Conditions are expected to improve on race day which is predicted to be sunny with scattered clouds and a high of 30. Lows for the three days will be around 18 degrees.

Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course



Laps: 53

Track length: 5.807km

Race distance: 307.471km

Lap record: 1:31.540 (Kimi Raikkonen, 2005)

Tyre allocation: Medium, Soft, Supersoft

DRS Zones:

Last five winners in Suzuka:

2017: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

Broadcast schedule:(All times are HKT)



Friday, 5th October

Practice 1 – 08:55-10:35

Practice 2 – 12:55-14:35

Saturday, 6th October

Practice 3 – 10:55-12:05

Qualifying – 13:30-15:30

Sunday, 7th October

Main Race – 12:00-15:30

