In case you missed the Russian Grand Prix at the weekend, Mercedes pulled out one of the oldest tricks in the Formula One playbook by invoking team orders to ensure Lewis Hamilton wins the race and, in turn, takes control of the World Championship lead as the F1 calendar enters its business end.

The race itself was an engaging one, with Max Verstappen showing off some serious overtaking skills in the first few laps and leading much of the Grand Prix before pitting, but the headlines in the back pages afterward were less about the Dutchman’s racing prowess and more of the shenanigans of Mercedes that resulted in Valtteri Bottas missing out on top spot.

After taking pole superbly during qualifying, Bottas continued his good form into the final race on Sunday and should have been standing on top of the podium by the end of it, but had to relinquish the lead to his teammate Hamilton after Team Principal Toto Wolff okayed the decision to pull off the ol’ switcheroo between his two drivers. Being the team player that he is, Bottas never really protested against the decision but it was good to see Hamilton not celebrating his win after taking the chequered flag and even offering the winner’s trophy to his partner.

But after all has been said and done, the facts speak for themselves. Hamilton has a fifty-point lead heading into the Japanese Grand Prix next time out, and Vettel’s chances of winning the title again seem all but gone, and if it took a push of the ‘tactics’ button to achieve it, then why not?

It is common knowledge that drivers are informed of the need to cooperate in situations such as these where constructors’ points are just as important as championship ones. And while constructors’ points bring in the moolah for teams in F1, the glitz and glory remains solely in the fight for the World Championship, so securing it has an added advantage. And this certainly isn’t a new concept.

In fact, Ferrari have been notorious for pulling such antics off in the past themselves. We all remember the Rubens Barrichello and Michael Schumacher ‘staged finish’ at the Austrian Grand Prix in 2002 where Barrichello surrendered the lead to his partner to give him the upper hand in the Championship. It is actions like these that have fans wondering whether the spirit of the sport is still intact. But in all fairness, it is all about the points at the end of the day, and Ferrari have been pretty naive at times this season when it comes to ensuring that their Championship contender finishes P1.

Just take the Italian Grand Prix for example. Ferrari were much the quicker team after both free practice and qualifying, with Kimi Raikkonen taking pole and Sebastian Vettel joining him in the front row. The stage looked set for a win on Sunday for the Prancing Horse but the team decided to let them race it out instead of allowing Vettel to take an early lead over Kimi at the very beginning. It ended pretty horribly for the Italian giants after that because the German ended up spinning out early and Raikkonen eventually lost his place to a chasing Lewis Hamilton. Sadly, P2 and P5 just aren’t quite good enough.

DRIVER STANDINGS 🏆 Hamilton strengthens his grip on top spot Lots of tight battles further down the top ten Five races left to go#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/mtBq1KRmaA — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2018

If you want to win titles, you just have to be ruthless when it counts. Mercedes have recognised that and are reaping the benefits of a well-timed tactical move that gives them maximum points yet again. Ferrari, on the other hand, have simply been left to lick their wounds.