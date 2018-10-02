Alonso rues lack of McLaren ‘ambition’

After a lacklustre P14 finish at the Russian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso was upset about missing out on his only chance of glory – a fastest lap – when McLaren refused to put fresh hypers on his MCL33 and let him go for it.

The double World Champion spent much of the grand prix lapping outside the top ten in what was overall a difficult weekend for the Woking team.

Stuck behind Lance Stroll at one stage, Alonso was given some advice on how to pass the Williams only to reply: “We are P15. I don’t care.”

What he did care about though was fastest lap.

He, however, wasn’t given the opportunity to go for that as McLaren refused to pit him for fresh rubber, adding that it showed a lack of ambition.

Questioned about the incident he told reporters in Sochi: “Yes, when you are P14/15 it is good for the team, good for the guys working flat out every day, good for the sponsors and partners.

“But we were lacking ambition, I think.”

After a long afternoon in Russia, the Spaniard is hoping for better at the upcoming Japanese GP.

He added: “It was quite a long race. We stopped on lap 4/5 to try to undercut some people. All of them had one set of yellow tyres, we had two.

“The yellow tyre for the whole race with no issues, and that did not come out as we expected. Overall we did not have the pace, as we said before the race.

“Nothing we can do now, so thinking of Japan and maybe we can score some points there.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories