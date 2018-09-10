Horner: Third car is interesting but impractical

Don’t expect to see three-car teams on the grid any time soon as Christian Horner says while the idea is interesting, the midfield won’t go for it.

Struggling to find race seats for their young drivers, Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff recently proposed switching to three-car teams.

The third car would have to be dedicated to a young driver with no more than two-years of F1 racing experience.

“I have a simple solution,” said Wolff. “Give us a third car. Make it mandatory to put a young driver, with maximum two years [of F1 experience], in that car.

“The costs wouldn’t be huge. The grid would be packed and we would have fantastic shows of new kids on the block coming up and fighting hard with the Valtteris and Lewises of this world and surprising us.”

But while rival team boss Horner reckons it is an interesting idea, he doesn’t believe it would be practical or that the midfield teams would say yes.

“It’s an interesting one. But the practicalities of running three-car teams – there are things like pit stops – it’s a very complicated thing to do,” the Red Bull boss told Motorsport.com.

“Interesting in concept, but once you get into the practicalities of it, it’s very, very complex.

“I can’t see the midfield being particularly happy with it.”

McLaren’s Zak Brown echoed Horner’s thoughts.

“I like the idea of third cars, but how do you manage that?” he said. “I think there’s room on the grid, but not for everyone to have one. Maybe you have them at certain races, but it’s got to be equal and fair.”

