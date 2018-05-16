Massa officially signs up for Formula E

Felipe Massa will compete in Formula E Season Five after signing a three-year deal with Venturi.

The ex-Formula 1 driver had long been touted to race in the all-electric series following his retirement at the end of the 2017 campaign and will join Formula E on a full-time basis next season.

“I’m very happy to be joining the Venturi Formula E Team and the Formula E championship, which has become a magnificent competition in such a short space of time,” said Massa.

“For some years now, I’ve been clear about my interest in this innovative, forward-looking discipline that’s developing exponentially. I especially like the format of race meetings, the city-centre circuits and the contact with the fans.”

Massa, who was a more than content spectator at the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend, has a private test to look forward to before embarking on his new career.

“I can’t wait to take part in testing at the end of the month. [Venturi President] Gildo [Pastor] has always been a step ahead when it comes to high performance electricity vehicles. The team is in a phase of growth and development,” he added.

“I’ll do everything I can to contribute to the project and hopefully I’ll be among the front runners.”

Massa was a 15-season veteran in Formula 1, taking part in 270 grands prix and recording 11 race wins, 41 podiums and 16 pole positions.

Hey guys i’m very happy to announce that today i am starting a new phase in my career, i Just Sign with @VenturiGP team to race next season @FIAFormulaE It is a very special day for me and i would like to share with all of you who always have been supporting me. #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/tIcjn5yQ6m — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) May 15, 2018

