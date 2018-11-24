FIFA considering a significant change in World Cup scheduling

The South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL has asked FIFA to consider staging the World Cup every two years instead of four. CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez has confirmed the same and has stated that a Nations League on an international level would be a good idea as well.

The South American Confederation proposed the idea of a World Cup every two year at the Fifa congress in Kigali last month. Dominguez believes it would be of benefit to the players and the federations as well.

“I always say we have to work together and never say ‘no’, I always say ‘why not?’” Dominguez said.

“By saying that, we always will support an idea like that, or a proposal like we have done to Fifa, to do the World Cup every two years and not every four.

“Instead of having a Nations League in between, we can just go ahead every year and do a World Cup that is for everyone, for the players because at the moment sometimes they could play four World Cups if we move to a two-year cycle. If we stay with this format, many players could not play more than two.

“So we see an opportunity there and there is a proposal put forward to Fifa to take it over and say whether it is a global Nations League or is there an opportunity to play World Cup every two years.

“I would say there are many other solutions, we can move to Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America (without such a long wait). In terms of economics, I would say Fifa could make money, to give more money.”

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter had proposed a similar idea but it was rejected instantly.