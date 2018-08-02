England preparing to bid for 2030 World Cup

The FA is preparing to bid for the right to host the 2030 World Cup in England.

If successful, it would be the first major tournament played in England since the 1996 European Championship.

England last hosted the World Cup in 1966.

Any English bid is expected to face strong competition as Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay will be putting forward a joint bid, while Morocco is also expected to try again after missing out on the 2026 event.

The FA have confirmed they are preparing a bid to host the World Cup in 2030……the last time it was here was……..#HeartNews pic.twitter.com/U0GKLDHdV0 — North West News (@HeartNWNews) August 1, 2018

FA chairman Greg Clarke said: “Last month the English FA board agreed to conduct feasibility work into the possibility of putting itself forward to be UEFA’s potential candidate to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

“This work will take place during the new season and no decision will be made until 2019,” he added.

Any such bid would need to secure nomination by UEFA.

England’s last bid to host the tournament in 2018, but lost out to Russia.

A joint bid including Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland is also being considered after the recent success of the vote for the 2026 World Cup, which was won by the United States, Canada and Mexico.