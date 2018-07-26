Pavard stunner voted World Cup’s best goal

France full-back Benjamin Pavard’s long-range strike has been voted the best goal of the Russia World Cup.

The VfB Stuttgart right back netted the goal to make it 2-2 in France’s last-16 win over Argentina, showing superb control and skill to fire into the top corner with the outside of his right foot.

It received three million votes from fans in a poll held on the Fifa website.

Talking about the goal, the 22-year old said at the time: “I didn’t even think about it. I just tried to get over it and keep it down.”

“The ball bounced up as it came to me. I was trying to hit it in the direction it came from, which is what the strikers always tell me,” he added.

“When the ball went in I just felt so happy.”

Pavard picked up a World Cup winner’s medal as France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final, their second World Cup trophy in 20 years.

Juan Quintero’s under-the-wall free-kick for Colombia against Japan came second in the poll,

while Croatia’s Luka Modric’s came in third with his 25-yarder against Argentina.

Which was your favourite?