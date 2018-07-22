Predatory yet level-headed: What’s next for Kylian Mbappe?

A little over 6 miles away from the exotic, lavish lifestyle of Paris; lies the soothing, pacifying suburb of Bondy. Home to many French and international superstars now, the likes of Pogba, Kante, Mahrez and many more; Greater Paris has surely taken over Sao Paulo of Brazil as the best talent producing pool in world football. It is also home to one of, if not THE, French football’s best sensation; namely Kylian Mbappe.

It seems only yesterday when a raw, young Mbappe was rubbing shoulders with Falcao at Monaco. Fast forward two years, and now he’s already a World Champion. The youngest darling of ‘Les Bleus’ has achieved the ultimate crown every footballer wishes to win. Dubbed the long expected ‘mere mortal’ to break the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe is absolutely on the right track and just going from strength to strength every day.

There’s one thing called winning in life, and there’s another called letting yourself lose in the fame. The ones that prefer the latter, usually end up getting lost into oblivion. But the ones with the first, usually write their names in gold in footballing folklore. Anyone who’s been following Mbappe since his AS Monaco days can safely say he’s as humble as it gets. And why not? Bondy itself is a very down to earth suburb. Born to a family of Cameroonian father and Algerian mother, Mbappe was bound to be a sportsperson. His father was a coach at Bondy’s youth team, and his mother played handball for the club. Mbappe was rolled into the club’s youth system at just 5. As he grew up, his talent began to spread. Bondy’s president Atmane Airouche recalls the days.

“Kylian was a very fast learner. At 11, he was playing against the players of 13 or over. At 13, he was rubbing shoulders with the ones aged 15 or a little more. He was always keen to learn, to progress. But the most important thing is, he’s always been humble. That’s the biggest aspect of his development.”

And boy! What a fast development procedure it’s been for the youngster. It seems only yesterday when a 16-year old Mbappe came on for his first ever professional match, breaking the record of Monaco’s youngest ever player; beating the record set by the Legendary French striker Thierry Henry (21) by a long stretch. He also beat ‘Titi’s record of Monaco’s youngest ever goalscorer when he netted against Troyes, aged just 17. The buzz started to catch fire. There’s a new poster boy in town.

Mbappe’s humility was extremely visible from a very tender age. At 14, he’d already been invited by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea to trial for them. Mbappe knew the glamorous chance of playing for one of these European giants came at a price, and that is the potential lack of first team football. Humble from birth, money couldn’t woo Mbappe one bit. Instead, he signed for AS Monaco.

This proved to be a massive stepping stone for Mbappe’s career. He became an undisputed starter for the French side. The talent was already in full display in Ligue 1. It was then time for the biggest competition in club football to be graced by this exceptional talent. Against Manchester City at the Etihad, Mbappe raced onto a brilliant Fabinho pass before firing in a half volley. Thus becoming the second youngest frenchman behind Karim Benzema to score in the UEFA Champions League. In his very first full professional season, Mbappe won the French League. He also made a name for himself in the Champions League, scoring five times.

And it just wasn’t club football that saw his talent on display. For France, Mbappe was magisterial as well. In 2016, he won them the U-19 UEFA Euro, scoring twice in the final. A forward with the speed of a jaguar, and blessed with finishing instincts of a predator, who was playing for Monaco. Ring a bell? Indeed, the heir to Thierry Henry’s throne had truly arrived. Ever since the comparison started to grow, a picture of Henry with a very young Mbappe started doing rounds in social media.

There was no denying his talent. His humility was recalled by Bondy president Airouch.

“He was the only one in that League Title celebration who didn’t have a phone on the pitch. While everyone went to the clubs after celebrating, he went straight to home. And it’s not just this time. Back when he won the Euro for France U-19, all he wanted was to return home. All he wanted was to think about Monaco and the next season. How to develop himself more and more. These are values none can teach you. He’s got the maturity of a 40-year old!”

When he travelled to Real Madrid back when he was aged 14, he met a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. The superstar whose posters filled the walls of his room. And now after the triumph in the World Cup, Mbappe has won something Ronaldo most likely never will. He was immense in beating Messi’s Argentina as well. All of this accolades, adorations, awards could not make the shy boy from Bondy become arrogant, not even the slightest bit. He’s still that hungry teenager wanting to perfect the craft of playing football.

Carbon, when pressurized, can become diamond or get turned into dust. With the world at his feet, it’s easy to jump to conclusions that Mbappe will stay and rule the footballing world post Messi-Ronaldo era. But in football, you simply can not take anything for granted. And Mbappe knows that. He knows that one bad season, even a half, can turn all these fans, believers into trolls and doubters. This is life. This is what you’ve to deal with all the time being a footballer. For the economics enthusiast, this is the opportunity cost of becoming a footballer.

Mbappe’s sprint, dribbling, and finishing are absolutely lethal. He proved himself in the greatest show on earth. Scoring four times, he bagged the best young player award. He became only the second teenager to score in a world cup final. The first one you ask? A certain Pele back in the 60s. But he’s not the perfect player yet. Granted, the term itself is a myth, but there are certain flaws you can see in his game. For starters, he sometimes loses his head. He was sent off for that last season against Rennes in the French League. His defensive work is non-existent sometimes. His aerial ability is also up for debate. And in the World Cup, we saw him rolling around with the finest of contacts. Granted, he did it once or twice. But these are the things that hamper a footballer’s reputation. With all these in mind, Mbappe still has miles to go. And it’s not his discredit that there are scopes to improve his game, it shows that there is no end to learning. You just have to stick to it and work harder day in day out.

But hey, let’s cut the man some slack, shall we? After all, we’re talking about a teenager. One who already has the responsibilities of a nation. And why wouldn’t they dare to dream? Especially when he’s been immense for their triumph? There was a poster doing rounds in this World Cup where it was written ‘1998 was a great year for French Football. Kylian was born.’ Imagine being so good that one of the world’s leading merchandisers bring out a campaign headlining you while overshadowing the greatest achievement of ‘Les Blues’ in the past century.

Such is the expectation from Mbappe. And the best feature of him is that these have only made him stronger. He’s gone from strength to strength. Mbappe isn’t the finished product yet. He has an entire career ahead of him. With his predatory instincts, coupled with his magnificent down to earth personality; we might very well be watching greatness in its early days. With achieving enormous feats left, right and center; who would bet against him shattering every record of goal-scoring there was once he retires? Who’s to say this ‘carbon’ of French football won’t turn into an absolutely magnificent diamond with the expectations?