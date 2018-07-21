The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia… according to Twitter

FOX Sports Asia dives into the Twittersphere to find out what were your 2018 FIFA World Cup key moments in Russia.

Everyone played a part in making the 2018 FIFA World Cup a ripping success, but none more so than you, the fans!

115 billion of you were plugged into Twitter throughout the month-long footballing spectacle as the world reacted to the biggest goals, controversies and superstars.

So what were the key moments of the recently-concluded tournament that had you on the edge of your seat?

Most tweeted World Cup match:

Winner: France vs Croatia (#WorldCupFinal; July 15)

Is it any wonder then that you, the fans got most excited over the tournament’s crowning moment as France overcame a stubborn Croatian side to lift their first World Cup trophy in 20 years?

Aside from their capture of international football’s biggest prize, the final also introduced to the world the next generation of French footballing superstars such as Benjamin Pavard, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe just to name a few…

Runners-up: Brazil vs Belgium (#BRABEL; July 6)

Brazil vs Mexico (#BRAMEX; July 2)

Besides the spotlight on Les Bleus, all the world’s eyes were squarely focused on early tournament favourites Brazil, who ultimately stumbled in their quest for a record sixth World Cup title.

Most mentioned World Cup team:

Winner: Brazil (@CBF_Futebol)

Though France emerged as this year’s winner, it was the Samba boys that ultimately won our hearts with their slick moves and smooth finishing.

Runners-up: France (@equipedefrance)

Argentina (@Argentina)

After Brazil and eventual champions France, Argentina (and their golden boy Lionel Messi) was the third most-talked about nation even if they did unceremoniously exit at the round of 16 stage.

Most mentioned World Cup player:

Winner: Neymar Jr. (@neymarjr; Brazil)

Popping up with vital goals and prompting a worldwide viral challenge named after his on-field antics, it is no surprise then that Brazilian superstar Neymar was the name on everyone’s lips throughout the event.

Runners-up: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano; Portugal)

Kylian Mbappe (@KMbappe; France)

Philippe Coutinho (@Phil_Coutinho; Brazil)

Despite being second, Messi was in the headlines for all the wrong reason as Argentina struggled while his arch nemesis 32-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was on fire for Portugal demonstrating once again that age is just a number!

Most tweeted World Cup moment:

Winner: Kylian Mbappe (France) scores France’s fourth goal; France lead 4-1 in the Final (July 15)

If this was to be the World Cup that Neymar failed to seal his world-class status, then Russia will be the place where the world was introduced proper to France’s whizkid Kylian Mbappe.

Fans worldwide rejoiced as the 19-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward put the final nail in the coffin that is Croatia’s World Cup dream with a 65th-minute scorcher of a goal.

FOX Sports Asia’s favourite player tweet:

Winner: Paul Pogba (France) tweets about trapped Thai youth football team; France win 1-0 in the Semis (July 11)

Remembering the trapped Thai football team, French midfielder Paul Pogba paid tribute to the bravery and resilience of the youth players who were finally rescued after their two-week long ordeal.

