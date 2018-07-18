Looking ahead to the 2022 World Cup: Japan

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at where Japan could be in four years’ time after their brave run to the knockout round at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup may have only just ended but, given how this edition was widely hailed as the best ever, it is only natural that many are already looking ahead to Qatar in four years’ time.

For Asia, Russia 2018 also marked an important milestone given it not only marked the first time it had five representatives present on world football’s biggest stage, but Saudi Arabia, Iran, Australia, Korea Republic also combined for the continent’s best-ever performance with a collective four wins and three draws.

As ever, the conclusion of the World Cup also brings about plenty of upheaval with several experienced names calling it a day after one final World Cup appearance, while many up-and-coming youngsters also use the tournament to establish themselves as genuine international stars.

In the fifth and final part of our “Looking ahead to the 2022 World Cup” series, FOX Sports Asia looks ahead to what Japan could look like at Qatar 2022.

What happened in Russia?

The Samurai Blue got off their Group H campaign off to a dream start by beating Colombia 2-1, and then followed up with a creditable 2-2 draw against Senegal.

But, in their final group game and with their destiny firmly in their own hands, they contrived to lose to Poland and only advanced to the Round of 16 based on a better disciplinary record.

Nonetheless, Japan redeemed themselves with a fine display against Belgium as they claimed a shock 2-0 lead, only for their opponents to hit back and win 3-2 with a dramatic 94th-minute winner.

That may have been where their Russia 2018 adventure ended, but the Japanese were widely lauded for their efforts against a team that eventually finished third in the tournament.

Likely key departures (ages in 2022): Makoto Hasebe (38)*), Keisuke Honda (36)*, Gotoku Sakai (31)*, Eiji Kawashima (39), Yuto Nagatomo (35), Takashi Inui (34), Shinji Okazaki (36)

*Makoto Hasebe, Keisuke Honda and Gotoku Sakai have already announced their retirements from international football.

Potential starting XI at next World Cup (ages in 2022)

GK: Kosuke Nakamura (27)

RB: Hiroki Sakai (32)

CB: Maya Yoshida (33)

CB: Gen Shoji (29)

LB: Wataru Endo (29)

CM: Yosuke Ideguchi (25)

CM: Gaku Shibasaki (30)

RW: Genki Haraguchi (31)

AM: Shinji Kagawa (33)

LW: Shoya Nakajima (27)

ST: Yuya Osako (32)

Up-and-coming prospects (ages in 2022): Yosuke Ideguchi (25), Takuma Asano (27), Yuma Suzuki (26)

Forecast for Qatar 2022

Japan have already lost two icons in Keisuke Honda and Makoto Hasebe, as well as a very useful squad player in Gotoku Sakai.

However, Japanese football has never had any problems with grooming new talent to pass the baton on to, and the current situation is no different.

Central midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, who starred in qualification and was a surprise omission from Russia, is ready to claim a place in the starting XI, along with the likes of Shoya Nakajima, Naomichi Ueda and Wataru Endo.

And, with the experience of having played a key role at this World Cup, players such as Yuya Osako, Gaku Shibasaki and Gen Shoji will only be better in four years’ time.