Looking ahead to the 2022 World Cup: Korea Republic

After Korea Republic signed off from Russia 2018 with a monumental win over Germany, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks ahead at what next for the Asian nation.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup may have only just ended but, given how this edition was widely hailed as the best ever, it is only natural that many are already looking ahead to Qatar in four years’ time.

For Asia, Russia 2018 also marked an important milestone given it not only marked the first time it had five representatives present on world football’s biggest stage, but Saudi Arabia, Iran, Australia, Korea Republic also combined for the continent’s best-ever performance with a collective four wins and three draws.

As ever, the conclusion of the World Cup also brings about plenty of upheaval with several experienced names calling it a day after one final World Cup appearance, while many up-and-coming youngsters also use the tournament to establish themselves as genuine international stars.

Looking ahead to the 2022 World Cup:

In part four of our “Looking ahead to the 2022 World Cup” series, FOX Sports Asia assesses what we can expect from the South Koreans in the coming years with Son Heung-min leading the charge.

What happened in Russia?

It was a strange campaign for Korea Republic from the time coach Shin Tae-yong named a defence-heavy squad and then opted for some curious team selections once the tournament got underway.

On paper, one-goal defeats to Sweden and Mexico were nothing to be ashamed about but it was the way they failed to really trouble their opponents that led to the most criticism.

Then, when all seemed lost, the Taegeuk Warriors somehow managed to stun former champions Germany 2-0 in their final Group E match although it was ultimately futile, with the Swedes and Mexicans finishing ahead of them to qualify for the Round of 16.

Likely key departures (ages in 2022): Lee Yong (35), Park Joo-ho (35), Kim Shin-wook (34)

Potential starting XI at next World Cup (ages in 2022)

GK: Cho Hyun-woo (30)

RB: Rim Chang-woo (30)

CB: Jang Hyun-soo (30)

CB: Kim Young-gwon (32)

LB: Kim Min-woo (32)

RM: Lee Chang-min (28)

CM: Ki Sung-yueng (33)

CM: Kwon Chang-hoon (28)

LM: Lee Seung-woo (24)

ST: Hwang Hee-chan (26)

ST: Son Heung-min (30)

Up-and-coming prospects (ages in 2022): Lee Chang-min (28), Lee Seung-woo (24), Han Seung-gyu (25)

Forecast for Qatar 2022

Korea Republic’s 2-0 triumph over the Germans was enough proof that there is quality in this side, and none more so than Tottenham star Son, who was a shining light throughout the campaign.

But with Ki Sung-yueng and Koo Ja-cheol getting on in their years, Son now needs a new supporting cast to come through and take on the mantle and, at the moment, Hwang Hee-chan and Lee Seung-woo are shaping up as the best candidates from the next generation.

In goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo, the South Koreans have also found a goalkeeper capable of nailing down the No. 1 spot for the next decade or so.

Nonetheless, there is a distinct disparity in quality between the Europe-based stars like Son and the squad players plying their trade in the domestic K League, and this gap needs to be diminished if the Taegeuk Warriors are take the next step forward ahead of Qatar 2022.