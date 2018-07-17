Pavard: I have come out of nowhere

Benjamin Pavard admits he ‘shed a few tears’ in the final minutes of France’s World Cup victory over Croatia as he realised how far he had come in a very short space of time.

Les Bleus were crowned World Champions with a 4-2 win over Vatreni in an astonishing final that included an own-goal, a VAR penalty and the first goal in the final by a teenager – Kylian Mbappe – since Pele scored in 1970.

Pavard, meanwhile, was a surprise star for Didier Deschamps’ side as he played six out of seven games and netted a contender for goal of the tournament in the 4-3 win over Argentina.

The VfB Stuttgart right-back, who joined the club from French side Lille in 2016, explained that he was still coming to terms with everything that has happened to him over the past few years.

Speaking to French TV, the 22-year-old said: “Two years ago I was in the fan zone in Lille with my friends. A year ago, I was playing in the German second division.

“I have come out of nowhere, as the song about me says. I still haven’t fully realised what we have done. It’s great. During the game, when there were two or three minutes left, I shed a few tears.”