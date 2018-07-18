Shadow of their usual selves: The Flop XI of FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 has been an excellent and unpredictable roller coaster of a month long journey. In the end, pre-tournament favourites France did win it. They did justice to the tag. But the other big ones didn’t. The likes of Germany, Argentina failed to impress. And there were a lot of global stars who failed shine when their country needed them the most.

Today, we take a look back at the eleven players who failed to impress during the battle for the highest achievement in football.

Goalkeeper:

David De Gea (Spain, Manchester United)

After impressing again with his club Manchester United, time had come for David De Gea to showcase his class in his first World Cup as Spain’s undisputed number one. But the dream ended up being an absolute nightmare. Against Portugal in the opener, De Gea conceded three against a magisterial Cristiano Ronaldo. Granted, the Portuguese forwards was exceptional. But his second goal was a silly blunder by the Spanish keeper which he should’ve kept out.

The reason why De Gea made that horrible mistake the other day against Portugal was because the car knocks the ball out from his hands. pic.twitter.com/ocoMfVuvyh — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) June 17, 2018

De Gea failed to impress throughout the tournament. There were even talks about replacing him with youngster Kepa Arrizalabalaga, but coach Fernando Hierro didn’t resort to that. But De Gea ended up conceding 6 goals from the 7 shots he faced during the tournament. A ‘debut’ to forget for De Gea undoubtedly.

Defenders:

Fagner (Brazil, Corinthians)

Before the tournament started, you may have seen the video that went viral of Fagner’s family going absolutely wild after Tite named him in the 23-men squad. If only his nperofrmances were as good as his performances! Starting off as second choice right back, Danilo’s injury opened a window of opporunities for him. But the Corinthians defender failed to live up to the expectations.

Against Belgium, Eden Hazard literally ran all over him as he looked extremely vulnerable against top quality forwards. He didn’t defend well, was caught away from his position way too many times. And in attack, he didn’t supply Jesus-Neymar much.

Jerome Boateng (Germany, Bayern Munich)

One of the world’s top five center backs for quite a while now, Jerome Boateng was also another one who just didn’t look himself throughout the tournament. Against the fiery attack of Mexico, Boateng looked extremely shaky. In the second match, he didn’t mark Ola Toivonen well enough which resulted in the Swedish forward scoring. He was also sent off in that match. Winning maximum aerial duels, not getting caught in position were two of the most integral part of Boateng’s game. And he failed in both sectors. And with him, Germany also carried the ‘legacy’ of World Champions getting knocked out in the next edition’s group stages.

Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina, Manchester City)

An irreplaceable cog in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City machine, Otamendi came into the World Cup on the back of City’s best campaign in recent times. A consistent performer for Guardiola, big things were expected from the veteran defender from national team coach Jorge Sampaoli itself. But that wasn’t the case at all.

Otamendi looked like someone just starting his career. Very nervous, rash tackling only pounded on more pressure for the ‘Albiceleste’. Against speedy forwards, he was exposed the most. Mbappe, Musa took him on & beat him almost every time they wanted. Aerially, Otamendi also couldn’t show his physical prowess.

Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal, Borussia Dortmund)

Great things were expected of the young left back of Portugal in his first ever World Cup. But Guerreiro was a big flop for Fernando Santos’ side. Known for his pinpoint crosses, Guerreiro looked a shadow of himself. He overlapped to join the attack a lot, but ultimately couldn’t affect the game. With little to no impact as a wing back, Guerreiro was exposed in defence quite a lot.

Against Uruguay, he almost went to sleep as Cavani stormed in from behind to head home the opener. Guerrero was thought to be Fabio Coentrao’s long time successor. With performances like these, it’s really hard to keep the belief.

Midfielders:

Javier Mascherano (Argentina, Hebei China Fortune)

Age is just a number. But with Mascherano, that’s not the case as we’ve seen this world cup. Age has taken quite a negative toll on him. Because of his terrible performances throughout the tournament, the Argentine midfield looked at a loss.

He also conceded the penalty against Nigeria which threatened Messi & Co. of first round elimination. With some very disappointing showing, time had come for ‘El Jefecito’ to retire from international football. Something that he announced just after their elimination.

Sami Khedira (Germany, Juventus)

As Germany’s ‘Destroyer’, coach Joachim Loew put his faith on his loyal soldier from four years ago. Khedira was amazing back in Brazil. But that’s not something that can be said about him in Russia. Extremely sluggish in possession, almost immobile in midfield- Khedira didn’t help Kroos & Co. at all in breaking up the opposition attacks.

Khedira was exposed to the fullest against South Korea when Son & Co. literally ran riot against the Juventus man. He was substituted during the hour break. A tournament to forget, for the German & his team.

David Silva (Spain, Manchester City)

Like his fellow Man City teammate Otamendi, Silva also came to this world cup in fine form. He’d just been crowned Champions of England again. His performances were magnificent as well. But with Spain, he just faded away. AGe clearly had taken its toll on him. Silva looked like a body double of the one who was Spain’s top scorer in the qualifiers. Silva was nowhere to be seen influencing Spain’s attack. He couldn’t rise up to the occasion to supply those magical through balls to Costa & co. With one of their main players of the golden generation failing, Spain also bowed out of the last sixteen.

Forwards:

Thomas Muller (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Many football fans were a little surprised when Joachim Loew decided to take a 21-year Thomas Muller to the World Cup. Eight years & two World cups on, He’s already a World Champion with 10 goals to his name. So, when Germany came to Russia to defend their crown, the German fans placed their hopes and faith on ‘Der Raumdeuter’.

But very unlike himself, Muller failed to replicate his form from the last two World Cups. He didn’t score, didn’t create chances. Defending against him in this tournament was basically meat & drink from the oppositions. With Muller firing blanks, it is easy to see why Germany went out of the group stages for the first time in 80 years.

Timo Werner (Germany, RB Leipzig)

When the young speedster burst onto the scene with RB Leipzig, many thought the heir to Miroslav Klose’s throne had arrived. With some inspiring displaying in his early days in the German shirt, Werner did live up to the hype. Everyone thought he’d do justice to the comparisons.

But unfortunately for the Germans, that wasn’t the case. Well, to be a little neutral, Werner was pushed out wide to accommodate fellow forward Mario Gomez. But he himself didn’t do himself any favours. Werner’s speed was a threat, but his decision making in the final third was terrible to say the least. Although young, he had high expectations from the fans. Sadly, this is a chance squandered by the youngster.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)

After scoring 16 goals in the qualifying stage and making the record of most goals in one qualifying campaign his own, many would’ve predicted Lewandowski to win the golden boot. Those expectations were increased when Poland was drawn with Colombia, Senegal and Japan. Of course with all due respect to the nations, but seeing Lewandowski come up against them; you’d bank on him to score a few at least.

But the almost unthinkable happened. ‘Lewy’, as he’s mostly known by his colleagues; was most probably the biggest big name disappointment of the world cup. He just didn’t look like himself. The predatory number 9 of Poland looked like someone who’s extremely exhausted and demotivated. Like his fellow Bayern forward Muller, Lewandowski also failed to score as Poland went out of the group stages; something very few would’ve predicted to happen.