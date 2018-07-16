Modric named best player at 2018 World Cup

Croatia captain Luka Modric was named the best player at the 2018 World Cup following his side’s 4-2 defeat to France in the final on Sunday.

Modric was hugely influential at the global showpiece from the centre of the park and contributed two goals in the group stages. In addition, he converted both penalties in the knockout stages to help the Blazers advance.

After the final concluded, the Real Madrid star was handed the Golden Ball and expressed his pride at winning the award, saying: “I am proud of the award. The incredible fan support makes me even happier.

“You know that despite the defeat you’ve achieved something big, but it’s hard when you come so close and fall short.”

Other award winners were Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann, who received the Silver and Bronze Balls respectively as the second and third-best players at the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe was named the Best young player after he became just the second teenager to score in the final since Brazil great Pele achieved the feat as a 17-year-old in 1958.

Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois was handed the Golden Glove as he conceded just six goals in seven matches, and made a number of fine saves.

England striker Harry Kane won the Golden Boot as his six goals saw off Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku on four goals-a-piece, with the Frenchman and Belgian getting the Silver and Bronze Boots respectively.

Spain were also given an honour as they claimed FIFA’s Fair Play Award after receiving just two yellow cards in four matches.