Mbappe salutes Pele after World Cup final goal

France wonderkid Kylian Mbappe believes Pele is still the greatest of all time at the World Cup after he equaled the Brazil legend’s record of scoring in the final as a teenager.

Mbappe finished with four goals at the global showpiece as the French went on to claim the trophy with a 4-2 victory over Croatia on Sunday at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

In addition, the 19-year-old scored against Vatreni as he matched Pele’s record of having hit the back of the net as a teen in the final, with the Selecao striker bagging his strike as a 17-year-old in 1958 against Sweden.

The Brazilian great tweeted after the final whistle on Sunday: “Only the second teenager to have scored a goal in a World Cup Final! Welcome to the club, Kylian Mbappe, it’s great to have some company!

“If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again.”

However, the Paris Saint-Germain forward showed his respect to one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time as he responded: “The king will always remain king.”