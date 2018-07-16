Kane: World Cup Golden Boot is huge

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has already set his sights on scoring his first Premier League goal in August, after bagging the World Cup Golden Boot gong.

Kane clinched the Golden Boot award at the 2018 World Cup in Russia after netting six goals for England, who lost to Croatia in the semi-finals.

However, the 24-year-old has already shifted his focus towards the upcoming Premier League season and is determined to score his first ever goal in August for Spurs.

“I’ll hopefully be back for the first game and hopefully I can try and score in August this year,” he told the press.

“Not many people get to say they’ve won a Golden Boot in a World Cup, it’s a big achievement.

“I said before coming into the tournament I wanted to prove I could do it in these big tournaments.

“The Euros was disappointing for me and if anything I wanted to prove to myself I could score at this level. I’ve scored at every other level and it was important I did that. I’m extremely proud.

“I’m sure I’ll look back in a few weeks’ time and take all these experiences in.”