FIFA World Cup FINAL talking points: France VS Croatia

One month of incredible football has passed and the FIFA World Cup has now closed with France winning for the second time in their history after a 4-2 victory over Croatia.

The final match-up of the tournament was a perfect way to end one of the most entertaining World Cup competitions to date, with drama, an own goal and using the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) which have been highlighted throughout most of the matches in Russia.

However, there was little doubt that the Frenchmen were the best in the competition and have now cemented their legacies as the best football nations after another triumph.

This is now the last instalment of talking points in the FIFA World Cup, and here are the biggest takeaways from that clash.

FRANCE MAY JUST BE GETTING STARTED

Looking at how the Frenchmen performed in the World Cup, it is safe to say that they are truly enjoying each other in the national level and their chemistry results in some beautiful football being played.

Even in the early parts of the knockout stages, France were steadily looking like real contenders and with their young players improving significantly each time they step on the pitch, winning the World Cup may only be the beginning of an incredible journey they may be on.

The team is made up of predominantly young stars with only a few players currently 30 years old or above. The best players who performed for the Frenchmen were Kylian Mbappe (19 years old), Paul Pogba (25), N’Golo Kante (27), Benjamin Pavard (22) and Antoine Griezzman (27) who are surely still going to be part of this team in the coming years.

This just means that the current France roster will still likely be intact the European Championships and even in the 2022 World Cup, the names mentioned above may still be only hitting their prime.

All this is happening while other superstars in the game like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and others may be on the wrong side of 30 when the 2022 competition comes in and they might not have enough around them to compete with the Frenchmen.

CROATIA MAY HAVE GAINED MORE THAN THEY LOST

While winning the World Cup may have been their ultimate goal, Croatia’s performance in Russia has won them praise across the world.

Everyone witnessed Croatia constantly battle and win despite being pegged as underdogs throughout the competition. Their heart and fighting spirit were serious motivations that made them go further than most could have ever imagined.

Even before the competition began, few believed in the capacity that Croatia had, despite having world class players like Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic. However, by the end of the competition, they now raised the bar so high and are going to be remembered in years to come.

For Modric, this is also finally a way for him to finally display his talents around the world as one of the best midfielders in the game. With inspired performances in the World Cup that resulted in him winning the Golden Ball.

VAR IS STILL FAR FROM PERFECT

As much as it was placed to help the game in making important decisions, the Video Assistant Referee has raised a few more questions that should be addressed before the next international competition.

In the World Cup final, France were awarded a penalty after a handball was called on Ivan Perisic as the ball made contact with his fist inside the box.

The referee reviewed it multiple times before deciding that it was a penalty which gave Griezzman the opportunity to give France a 2-1 lead.

This was a very important call that many believed shifted the tide in France’s direction as Croatia had already climbed back after being a goal down but now had to do it again.

Another question remained whether there was intent in Perisic’s handball. There was no denying that it made contact but it appeared to be an accidental handball that could’ve been let go without VAR.

The biggest question here now is in the consistency of the calls as it was a similar event between Mexico and Sweden where the Swedes appealed to the referees for handball after the ball made contact with the hand of Javier Hernandez.

Initially, the call was made for a penalty for handball, but after reviewing the video, the official decided to reverse the call and no penalty was given as he saw the handball was not deliberately done in nature.

In the World Cup final, it was such a big call to make for something that had already happened in the competition earlier and if it was waived as a non-penalty, the results may have been very different.