5 World Cup lessons for Asia

John Duerden lists five things that Asian nations can take away from the recently concluded festival of football.

Well, the 2018 World Cup is all over. We can all go back to our normal lives but not before thinking about 5 lessons from the tournament for Asian football to absorb.

1: Don’t give too much respect

What this World Cup has shown as much as anything else is that there is no massive gap between the best in Asia and the best in the world. Belgium finished third but were very close to being knocked out by Japan in the second round. South Korea despite not being at their best and missing four regular starters, defeated and eliminated defending champions Germany. Australia were a little disappointed to lose 2-1 to winners France, Iran pushed Spain and Portugal all the way and even Saudi Arabia recovered from the Russia mauling to give Uruguay a game and defeat Egypt.

Last moment kick that could have utterly shaken the football world knocking Portugal out & putting Iran 🇮🇷 in last 16 #IRNPOR pic.twitter.com/L8qsoY1Oor — Omid Djalili (@omid9) June 26, 2018

That is not to say that there is not some way still to go and much work to be done but the gap is perhaps not quite as wide as people thought. Asian teams need to give the established powers plenty of respect but there really is no need to be fearful.

2: It is never too late

The received wisdom is that you need a coach in place for a good few years to get to know the local league, players, build a squad, get through qualification, fine-tune with friendlies and then go and get the results. Carlos Queiroz and Iran is regarded as the perfect example of this. He has been there seven years and developed Team Melli into a well-drilled machine.

Yet Japan ripped up the rulebook. Two months ahead of the big kick-off, coach Vahid Halilhodzic was fired and replaced by Akira Nishino.

Not much was expected then but the 63-year old took the Samurai Blue to the second round, the only Asian team to make it. Even with the perfect preparation, the Japan FA would have been happy with that.

It will hurt, but Japan's World Cup was far from a failure. Their coach through qualifying was fired two months before the tournament. They started all over again with Akira Nishino. And yet Japan came so close to a first-ever quarter-final appearance. Heads up. — Anthony Lopopolo (@sportscaddy) July 2, 2018

3: There is a time for pragmatism

Sometimes Asian teams have been a little too nice. Nice guys may not always finish last but there is a time to be a little pragmatic and cynical. Japan demonstrated this in the final group game against Poland.

A goal down with 10 minutes to go, the scoreline in the other group game between Colombia and Senegal meant that Japan were heading to the second round if nothing changed. So, coach Nishino told his players to keep the ball around the halfway line and with Poland happy with a win, that is what happened.

Japan were criticised for the so-called cynicism but Japan did what they had to do to get through. Yet when the team conceded a last-minute goal on the counter-attack in the second match clash against Belgium because they committed too many men in attack, they were labelled as too naive.

4: Stars can still emerge at the World Cup

Go back a quarter of a century and it was still common to see talents for the first time. In modern times, it is possible to watch most leagues in the world which makes it hard for unheard of talents to come to prominence. But there are still openings to squeeze through as Cho Hyun-woo demonstrated.

The 26 year-old arrived in Russia as Korea’s third choice goalkeeper. He started the first game against Sweden and never looked back. If military service was not an impending issue then Cho could become one of the few Asian goalkeepers to head to Europe and the same issue is true for Moon Seon-min who made his debut just before the tournament and won some new admirers. Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand did not exactly come out of nowhere to the same extent that Cho did but he has made an international name for himself too. The interest is there as are the opportunities for those that seize their chance at the World Cup.

30 seconds of Cho Hyun-Woo pic.twitter.com/EK7VD6f1nZ — Luís Viegas (@iamluisviegas) June 28, 2018

5: Set pieces are a way to success

This summer will be known as the golden age of set pieces with an unprecedented percentage of goals coming from corners and free-kicks. Set pieces took England to within 25 minutes of a World Cup final and it is some time since Australia scored a goal from open play in a competitive match.

There is still a lack of international goalscorers coming through the ranks in Asian teams which means that set pieces should be as good as they can be. In the fluid game that is football, set pieces reward those teams who spend time on the training pitch and are well-organised.

Learning how to defend set pieces is also crucial, something that Korea has really struggled with in recent times. Teams that have the knack of set pieces in attack and defence are always going to have a chance even against stronger opposition.