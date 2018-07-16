Sampaoli leaves Argentina role

Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has left his position after he and the Argentina Football Association (AFA) terminated his contract by mutual agreement following the team’s disappointing 2018 World Cup.

The 2014 runners-up went out of the tournament in the Round of 16 after a 4-3 loss to France.

Sampaoli, 58, took over the reins in May 2017 but Argentina only made it to the tournament thanks to a Leo Messi hat-trick in their final qualifying game

Then, after a disappointing 1-1 with Iceland and a 3-0 thrashing by Croatia, they only progressed from the group stage thanks to an 86th-minute winner against Nigeria.

Physical coach Jorge Desio and video analyst Matias Manna have also had their contracts terminated.

In a statement, the (AFA) said: “Today, the Argentine Football Association and the former national team coach, Jorge Sampaoli, have mutually agreed to the termination of their contract.”