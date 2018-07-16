Deschamps hails France ‘mental strength’

France coach Didier Deschamps praised the mental strength of his team on Sunday following their World Cup triumph.

Les Bleus beat Croatia 4-2 in the football showcase, although many would argue that they were second best for much of the 90 minutes.

The win saw Deschamps join Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer and Mario Zagallo of Brazil as the only people to lift the world cup as both a coach and player, but the 49-year old preferred to lavish praise on his young team instead.

“My greatest source of pride is they had they right state of mind,” said Deschamps.

“Today there were imperfections, we did not do everything right but we had those mental and psychological qualities which were decisive for this World Cup.”

Although 14 members of the squad were making their World Cup debut, Deschamps said their attitude was outstanding.

“Talent is not sufficient. You need the psychological and mental aspects. Any team is then able to climb mountains,” he added.

“Sometimes I can be hard very hard with them but I do it for them and even though they are young they usually do listen.”

He also praised the team spirit of the group, despite some sparkling individual performances.

“The collective is always important but there are individual players who have made the difference,” he said, referring to man-of-the-match Antoine Griezmann and young player of the tournament Kylian Mbappe.

“Those 23 players will now be linked forever whatever happens. They will go different paths but will forever be linked together and from today nothing will be the same professionally because they are world champions.”

Deschamps, who captained France during their 1998 World Cup win, said that their Euro 2016 final loss to Portugal had been key to winning the World Cup.

“Maybe if we were Euro champions we would not have been world champions today. I learned a lot from that defeat,” he said.

“The Euro final was different. We tried to stay relaxed this time and the players knew what they had to do and what was at stake.”