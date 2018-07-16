Russia 2018 winners and losers

The World Cup is over and what a tournament it was. Don’t know about you, but we’re missing it already.
64 matches, 169 goals, 29 penalties, 12 own goals, four red cards, two hat-tricks and just ONE goalless draw.
As usual football was the winner! But what else can we take away from Russia 2018.
Russia 2018, Winners:
First off, let’s see who the football authorities deemed the winners with the official World Cup awards.
adidas Golden Ball Award:
🥇Luka MODRIC (#CRO)
🥈Eden HAZARD (#BEL)
🥉Antoine GRIEZMANN (#FRA) #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KQSRiwUznh
adidas Golden Boot Award:
🥇Harry KANE (#ENG)
🥈Antoine GRIEZMANN (#FRA)
🥉Romelu LUKAKU (#BEL) #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iLzORGpmcd
adidas Golden Glove Award:
🥇Thibaut COURTOIS (#BEL) #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/S5xB7RBBdP
FIFA Young Player Award:
🥇Kylian MBAPPE (#FRA) #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/v4eMfItkkP
Other winners, although they don’t get awards, include:
Croatia
While they may not have won the tournament, they certainly won the hearts of football fans all over the world with their superb skills and never say die attitude. It’s such a shame they fell at the final hurdle!
Croatia won my heart♥
I loved their passion, their fighting spirit and teamwork.
Bravo Croacia
#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/JgREQ7txVY
Europe
10 of 14 teams made the Last 16, while all four quarter-finalists were European. What happened South America? Africa? Asia?
Set Pieces
73 of the 169 goals (43 percent) scored at Russia 2018 came from set pieces. The most since England 1966.
43% – 73 of the 169 goals scored at the 2018 World Cup came from set-piece situations (43%), the highest ratio at any World Cup tournament since 1966. Delivery. pic.twitter.com/27wFtx2eP4
England
While their progress to the last four may have been easy compared to others, they still had to get there. And although the dream didn’t eventually come off, this young England team won over the hearts and minds of their fans back home after decades of unwarranted World Cup hype that eventually developed into an unhealthy cynicism. There is hope for the future of English football after all.
We’re back. 👍
Losers:
Spain/Real Madrid
Whoever’s idea it was to poach Julen Lopetegui from his job with the national team before the World Cup has Spain’s woeful World Cup performance fully on their shoulders. Real Madrid, anyone? The decision by the Spanish FA to sack him just two days before the tournament only amplified the problem.
A series of disastrous moves that predictably produced disastrous results.
Club before country? Not in a World Cup year.
Neymar
Great player. Horrendous actor. The Brazil star did severe damage to his reputation with his on-the-floor histrionics as he became a laughing stock for millions of fans around the world, and we’re not just talking about his haircut.
The 26-year needs to spend more time on his feet doing magical things with the ball if he is to repair the damage done by his Russian adventure.
If there's one thing to take away from the World Cup this year, it has got to be Neymar's impeccable "Stop, Drop and Roll" skills. That is the perfect example of what you should do if your clothes ever catch fire.
Have a great time catching the Final tonight! pic.twitter.com/ROV0vd4SET
Argentina
2018 was a horrible World Cup for Argentina. An unpopular coach, non-existent tactics, a despondent looking Lionel Messi, and the embarrassment that was Diego Maradona.
Let’s be honest. Argentina were lucky to get as far as they did. A serious overhaul is needed at the AFA and sooner rather than later.
In the first ever use of #VAR in a World Cup Final, Nestor Pitana gives a penalty to #France for a handball by Perišić in the box.#FRACRO #FRA #CRO pic.twitter.com/Hx0iTwGrrB
On the fence:
VAR
Love it or hate it, VAR was a central player at Russia 2018. The early stages were dominated by the video technology, and following some controversial decisions – think Iran’s penalty against Portugal, FIFA seemed to reel in use of the technology for the knockout stages.
Either way, VAR was to return with a vengeance in the final with the pivotal – was it or wasn’t it – penalty following Ivan Perisic’s handball.
Whatever you may think, VAR can a force for good in the game. It just needs to be implemented consistently. Unfortunately in Russia 2018, that was not the case.