Russia 2018 winners and losers

The World Cup is over and what a tournament it was. Don’t know about you, but we’re missing it already.

64 matches, 169 goals, 29 penalties, 12 own goals, four red cards, two hat-tricks and just ONE goalless draw.

As usual football was the winner! But what else can we take away from Russia 2018.

Russia 2018, Winners:

First off, let’s see who the football authorities deemed the winners with the official World Cup awards.

Other winners, although they don’t get awards, include:

Croatia

While they may not have won the tournament, they certainly won the hearts of football fans all over the world with their superb skills and never say die attitude. It’s such a shame they fell at the final hurdle!

Croatia won my heart♥

I loved their passion, their fighting spirit and teamwork.

Bravo Croacia

#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/JgREQ7txVY — Patrick Patricks (@PatricPatricks) July 15, 2018

Europe

10 of 14 teams made the Last 16, while all four quarter-finalists were European. What happened South America? Africa? Asia?

Set Pieces

73 of the 169 goals (43 percent) scored at Russia 2018 came from set pieces. The most since England 1966.

43% – 73 of the 169 goals scored at the 2018 World Cup came from set-piece situations (43%), the highest ratio at any World Cup tournament since 1966. Delivery. pic.twitter.com/27wFtx2eP4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018

England

While their progress to the last four may have been easy compared to others, they still had to get there. And although the dream didn’t eventually come off, this young England team won over the hearts and minds of their fans back home after decades of unwarranted World Cup hype that eventually developed into an unhealthy cynicism. There is hope for the future of English football after all.