Courtois unsure of his future

Thibaut Courtois is undecided as to where he will be playing his football next season after starring for Belgium at the World Cup in Russia.

The Chelsea stopper was excellent as Belgium made it all the way to the semi-finals where they were unfortunate to lose 2-0 to France.

The Red Devils ended their tournament by picking up a bronze medal with an easy 2-0 defeat of England in the third/fourth place play-off on Saturday.

With Real Madrid a serious admirer of the former Genk and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, the 26-year-old is keeping his options open heading into the new season.

He told Marca: “Now I’m going to talk to my agent to see what the possibilities are. All options are open for me. I may also stay at Chelsea.

“People always complain that players don’t comply with their contracts, but maybe they do.

“I don’t think they will keep someone with my qualities on the bench, even if I don’t sign [a new contract]. But maybe [staying] is possible, because I like it in London.”

Courtois currently has a year remaining on his contract with the Premier League side.