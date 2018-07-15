Dalic: Croatia are world wonder and phenomenon

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic believes if his side win the 2018 World Cup it will be one of the most magnificent sporting achievements in history.

The Vatreni are set to take on France in Sunday’s final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow with the biggest prize in world football at stake for both teams.

The Croatians advanced to the final after a thrilling come-from-behind victory against England at the same venue on 11 July.

As such, the southeastern European nation have a chance to claim the trophy when they face a talented French outfit in the Russian capital.

Should they win the tournament, it will be a maiden success in the global showpiece following their previous best third place finish in 1998.

Speaking to reporters, Dalic said: “I hope that all four millions of people (in Croatia) will go out to celebrate our victory, if it happens. I think, we can leave behind Brazil and Argentina in terms of celebrating.

“With this great result (of reaching the Final), we have definitely entered history as one of the smallest countries ever in the World Cup finals.

“When we look at the conditions in which we work, we are a world wonder and phenomenon. We do not have the appropriate environment with big teams (in Croatia), but we have great players, who have brought us such joy. This is a planetary success.”